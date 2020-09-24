Spokane man crashes car into N. Idaho restaurant, no one injured

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Spokane man crashed his car into a North Idaho restaurant early Thursday morning.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies and Northern Lake Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash n Government Way around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. 22-year-old Shaylan W. Mattinsahoss lost control of his car and started to hydroplane on the wet road.

Mattinsahoss accelerated to try and regain control, which caused him to cross the centerline and head into oncoming traffic. The car then jumped the curb on the west side of Government Way and slid sideways into the Fuki Restaurant building.

Deputies on scene determined that alcohol was not a factor. It was determined that speed along with the vehicle’s bald tires were a cause of the accident.

No one was injured in the crash. However, the building sustained some moderate structural damage.

