Spokane man awaiting child rape trial arrested again in sex sting operation

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has been slapped with multiple charges of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old he met online.

In reality, he was talking to an undercover cop. On top of that, he was already awaiting trial in a different child rape case.

According to court records, 22-year-old Conrad Cook was out on bail for a 2016 rape charge; police say he raped a family member in Pasco. His trial was scheduled for next month, but he now has an entirely new legal problem on his hands.

On September 9, the Washington State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations started a human trafficking investigation. Court records show that is when they stumbled upon an ad offering sex to any woman between 18 and 99-years-old.

Three days later, a WSP detective responded to the ad, posing as a 13-year-old girl. The undercover detective and Cook had several graphic conversations for about two weeks. Some of the conversations took place over text messages, phone calls and emails.

Court documents state Cook was told several times that he was talking to a 13-year-old girl. During those conversations, he even asked several times if the girl was a cop.

In documents, Cook asked if the girl would agree to sign a “sexual consent form.” On September 12, Cook allegedly emailed it to the girl, which was the undercover trooper.

Cook allegedly filled out the form and explained sexual activities on them. During the 11-day conversation, documents state Cook sent the girl multiple pictures of himself, some sexually explicit. He also emailed screenshots of a sexually explicit article about sex.

Documents state Cook agreed to meet up with the undercover detective, not knowing it was WSP. They scheduled to meet at the Holiday Inn off Division and North River.

According to court records, Cook stopped at Lovers in Spokane Valley and a print shop before going to the hotel on September 22.

WSP said Cook approached the room where the girl was supposed to be. He knocked on the hotel room door, only to find officers open it. They said Cook ran and resisted arrest. However, troopers said they eventually handcuffed him.

Troopers said they found several items on him including a phone, condoms, lubricant, and a receipt showing his purchase at Lovers.

Cook also had the sexual consent form with him, according to documents.

When detectives attempted to interview him, he asked for his attorney and declined the interview. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several charges, including attempted rape of a child, commercial sex abuse, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and resisting arrest.

The kind of communication with a child in this case is something police say parents need to be aware of.

“If they’re downloading a new app to their phone, do a bit of research. Find out what that is. Know what applications are on the phones,” said Sgt. Glenn Barlett, member of the Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Parents should also look for signs that your child might be talking to someone online who they may not know.

“Find out for those changes in behavior, are they distancing themselves from friends that they’ve had for a long time? If so, why? Try to be involved,” Barlett said.

As for Cook’s case in Pasco, court documents state he raped a young family member multiple times when he was 14-years-old. The victim didn’t report the alleged rape until Cook was 18-years-old.

When Pasco officers arrested Cook, court documents state he admitted to the sexual contact. He later said the family member wanted to “fulfill a sexual fantasy.” According to court documents, Cook agreed at the end of the interview that what he did was wrong and said he lied several times during the interview.

He was charged with first-degree rape of a child in 2016. Court records show he posted bail in 2017. His case out of Pasco has been delayed multiple times.

Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant told 4 News Now that he’s anticipating a warrant to be issued for failure to appear if Cook doesn’t show up to court. Cook is scheduled to go to trial in October in Pasco.

Cook is being held on a $500,000 bond in Spokane.

