Spokane man arrested twice in one day for DUI

by Matthew Kincanon

Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — In less than a day, a driver accused of huffing cans of keyboard duster was arrested twice for DUI in the Newport Highway area.

At around 9:55 p.m., on Sept. 3. the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a crash at North Spokane RV Campground They said found a black BMW crashed into a silver Jeep Cherokee.

Deputies said the driver, Christopher J. Rangel, 42, appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat and holding a can of “Dust Off,” a brand of keyboard cleaner.

Rangel allegedly drove through a closed gate and into the campground. He eventually crashed into the Jeep. Investigators said he tried to leave the scene before witnesses told him to wait for law enforcement. Deputies said he was disoriented and then allegedly inhaled from a can of keyboard cleaner.

The crash caused around $5,000 worth of damage to the campground.

Earlier that day, Rangel was arrested for DUI. Deputies said he had inhaled keyboard cleaner in the first incident as well. He was found by investigators in a parking lot at around 1:10 a.m. with his car running and brake lights on.

Deputies said they found between 10-15 cans of keyboard cleaner in the car. When asked about them, they said Rangel admitted to huffing them.

Rangel was booked into the Spokane County Jail for DUI and hit and run with property damage at the campground.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.