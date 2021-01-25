Spokane man arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Lewiston

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEWISTON, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Lewiston early Monday morning.

Lewiston Police was tipped off to possible narcotics activity at the Travel Inn Lodge on Main and D Street. Officers set up nearby and watched as a man moved his Ford Ranger pickup for a traffic violation; they went to talk to the man, later identified as 40-year-old Ricky Walker of Spokane, and discovered meth and heroin on him.

Walker was arrested on drug charges and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.

Following the arrest, officers searched Walker’s room at the Travel Inn Lodge, where they found around a pound of meth, more heroin, drug paraphernalia and cash. Walker’s charges were then upgraded to trafficking of methamphetamine in excess of 400 grams and trafficking of heroin in excess of two grams, both felony charges.

