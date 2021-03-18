Spokane man arrested for driving stolen car, Idaho State Police looking for victim

COCOLALLA, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested by Idaho State Police after driving a stolen vehicle and eluding police by jumping into a lake.

44-year-old Jacob Cunningham was pursued by ISP troopers after drivers called and reported a reckless driver. Cunningham eventually got out of the car and jumped into Cocolalla Lake to get away from troopers, but one jumped in after him and was able to take him into custody.

Troopers are now looking to identify the victim.

Cunningham was booked into the Bonner County Jail for eluding a police officer, malicious injury to property, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, bringing contraband into a correctional facility, possession of an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a police officer, driving without privileges, speeding and driving without insurance, as well as two felony warrants from Washington.

