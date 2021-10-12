Spokane man accused of shooting, killing roommate’s girlfriend arrested

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane man accused of killing his roommate’s girlfriend with her kids nearby is facing murder charges.

Jason E. Woodlief, 42, was arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate’s girlfriend in Spokane Valley.

Police said Woodlief was drinking at a party at a friend’s house and began arguing with other people. His roommate, along with his roommate’s girlfriend and her two children, decided to head back to their home.

Police said when Woodlief got back home from the party he started arguing with his roommate’s girlfriend. Investigators said he then shot her and ran away.

Officers were eventually able to find him and arrested him.

Police said Woodlief’s roommate and his girlfriend’s children were not harmed in the shooting.

Woodlief was later arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.