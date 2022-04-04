Spokane man accused of child rape

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man is accused of raping a child who was being babysat by his mother.

Benjamin Barton, 30, was charged with first-degree child rape and first-degree molestation on Friday. He was already in police custody stemming from a separate assault allegation.

According to court records, the child was at home when the alleged rape occurred. Her mother was not home at the time, but the girl was being watched by a babysitter.

The 8-year-old victim told police Barton threatened to kill her if she told her mother, so she escaped from the house and drove to tell another adult in her pink Power Wheels Jeep.

According to court records, the child told authorities Barton had tried to touch her before.

The girl told her school counselors her mother had been having “random tweakers” come to the house and described seeing active drug use. She said she had seen her babysitter using drugs at the house before.

Court records show Barton was suspected of sexually assaulting children on two previous occasions. It is not clear if he was formally charged in those cases.

