Spokane man accused of abducting girlfriend arrested in Montana

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office

POLSON, Montana — The Spokane man accused of taking his girlfriend against her will has been arrested in Montana.

John Monday is accused of abducting his girlfriend, Korrine Peterson, and taking her to Lake County, Montana earlier this week. Peterson was found safe in North Idaho on Tuesday and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Monday was taken into custody near Polson.

The exact charges against Monday were not listed, but the Sheriff’s Office said the FBI is also involved in the case.

