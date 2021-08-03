Spokane loses another Housing and Human Services employee amid slew of resignations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Community Housing and Human Services department has lost yet another employee.

Acting CHHS Department Director David Lewis will resign from his position at the end of August. Lewis took up the role following Cupid Alexander’s departure in June, citing racist mistreatment from City Administrator Johnnie Perkins.

Lewis is primarily CHHS’s Community Management Information System Administrator.

The department has also seen resignations from former manager Tija Danzig and former director Timothy Sigler in recent months.

