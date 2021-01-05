Spokane long-term care facilities start administering COVID-19 vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 vaccines are rolling into nursing homes, bringing your loved ones a step closer to a little bit of normalcy. One Spokane nursing home started vaccinations last week, and another facility starts on Tuesday.

The state is sitting on more than 133,000 doses of vaccines for long-term care facilities. However, the health department and Spokane Regional Health haven’t said how many have actually been given out.

Touchmark on South Hill has confirmed with 4 News Now that some of its residents and workers have received the vaccine. One person next in line at the facility is 91-year-old Jay “Jack” Durian.

“It’s a slow existence, but the time goes by,” Durian said, “and I’m shocked to realize that it’s getting on towards a year of this limited existence.”

He’s lived in assisted living at Touchmark since the beginning of the pandemic. Gurian sees his son, Michael, once a week. Visitors are only allowed to see their loved ones outside and from a distance. Residents can leave, but if they’re not in independent living, they have to quarantine for 14 days.

This is a normal way of life for the residents.

“But before that [the pandemic] I used to go quite often every week, couple days a week or once a twice anyways,” Durian said.

Touchmark hopes this will change soon. Last week, 125 Pfizer doses were given to skilled nursing residents and workers at the facility.

“On January 20th, that group of people will get their second vaccine and then we’ll move into assisted living for their first vaccines,” said Michaela Thompson, Executive Director of Touchmark. “I believe that with the skilled nursing, that they’re starting with skilled nursing, communities that have skilled nursing and since we have a skilled nursing, that’s probably why we started.”

After the CVS clinic on January 20, another round of vaccines will come on February 10.

“I know residents are anxiously awaiting that time when they get their vaccinations and that they can hopefully go back to that more normal way of life with their loved ones,” Thompson said.

This vaccination can’t come soon enough for Durian.

“To me, the vaccine is a fantastic tool that I’m very grateful that I live in a time that we have them,” he explained. “The needle is a positive, not a negative as far as I’m concerned.”

In two weeks, Gurian will be ready to roll up his sleeve.

“If people care, particularly care about their continuous part of the family tradition and family life, then the vaccine is a life-saver,” he said.

Touchmark hopes to have all 600 residents and employees vaccinated by February. However, the safety measures will stay in place until new guidelines are laid out.

Sullivan Park told 4 News Now it will start vaccinating its facility tomorrow. In a statement, a facility spokesperson said in part:

At Sullivan Park Care Center, all patients and families were contacted by our staff, who shared information on our vaccine clinics and obtained consent. We’ve also hosted several informational sessions for our employees and been in close contact with them to coordinate scheduling. Staff members and patients are not required to make an appointment; they will receive a vaccine if they attend the clinic. During our first vaccination clinic, 120 residents and staff members have signed up to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

