Spokane Lilac Festival takes to the streets for first-ever holiday parade

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash.– People lined the streets of downtown Spokane Saturday for the first-ever Lilac Festival holiday parade.

We know what you’re thinking– isn’t the parade usually in the spring? Yes, the Spokane Lilac Festival and Armed Forces Torchlight Parade are usually held the third week of May. Even though the parade typically takes place early in the year, organizers wanted to kick off the holiday season this year. The festivities were completely canceled last year and the year before, so event planners wanted to make sure it was all able to happen.

“This is really a kick-off to the great Christmas shopping season and bring everyone back together as a community and have a great time,” said President of the Lilac Festival Alan Hart.

Hart said seeing people out again and come together as a community was great, especially since they haven’t been able to do it in two years.

During a regular parade, there are usually around 200 floats. For the holiday parade, there were 44.

Kaity Wacker was in the parade and said she was glad to be a part of it.

“People love Christmas, and I think our float is pretty cool looking. It’s just a great opportunity to be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves and also to celebrate our town,” Wacker said.

People who showed up to watch the parade agreed. They said it was nice to have a holiday parade in town.

The question on a lot of people’s minds is “will this be back next year?” The answer is: maybe.

Hart said it takes a lot of hours and work to put on an event like this. It’s also put on by volunteers. he said it really depends on if it’s something the community really wants.

