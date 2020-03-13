Spokane Library to shut down all locations starting Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Library announced Friday that all locations will be closed to the public, effective 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The closures will last until April 13 at the earliest.

The library system will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate the impact beyond they 30-day timeline.

Additionally, the library asks all patrons to hold on to checked-out items and will extend due dates.

In a Facebook post, the library stated the decision was made to protect the health of the staff and community, and to flatten the curve of the viral spread.

