Spokane libraries to reopen in November with limited in-person services

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library and Spokane County Library District are preparing to reopen their doors to book lovers within the next few weeks.

Both of the library systems have been closed to in-person browsing and pickup since the start of the pandemic and, though they are reopening, will have some new guidelines in place.

The SPL will open November 4 and will allow holds pickup, as well as brief browsing through a new Grab-N-Go appointment model. Customers with holds ready for pickup can schedule a Grab-N-Go or curbside pickup appointment. Customers who prefer to browse without placing a hold must also schedule an appointment, all which can be done here.

“With safety protocols in place and the support of the Spokane Regional Health District and the Governor’s office, we are confident that we can expand services on a limited basis while keeping both our staff and community healthy and safe,” said Library Executive Director, Andrew Chanse. ”We know Spokane loves it’s [sic] libraries and we are eager to welcome the public safely back to our facilities. We trust our customers to wear a mask and maintain social distance so that everyone can resume access to in-person library resources.”

SPL facilities will look different; plexiglass now surrounds all staff areas and all seating has been moved to discourage customers from lingering.

The SCLD will reopen on November 12 and be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The libraries will be opening at 25 percent capacity and some, but not all, services will be available.

Curbside service will continue during the same operating hours and there will also be a dedicated time for high-risk customers. Those patrons will be able to access the library from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A formal announcement from the SCLD will be made within the next week. For the latest information, click here.

