Spokane libraries, bookstores see book about the Holocaust taken off Tennessee school’s reading list sell out

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Tennessee school district took a Pultizer Prize-winning book off its required reading list. Now, Spokane libraries and bookstores are seeing high demand for the book “Maus.”

The McMinn County School Board of Education voted to remove “Maus” off its required reading list because of “its unnecessary use of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide.”

The book, “Maus,” is a graphic novel about the Holocaust. Author Art Spiegelman wrote the book about his parents’ experience in the Holocaust, all done through illustrations. It depicts Nazis as cats and Jews as mice.

The book received further attention after The View host Whoopi Goldberg made a comment about the Holocaust on Monday.

“If you’re going to do this, let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race… it’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said in part.

Since she made that comment Monday, Goldberg apologized and regrets her comments. She also corrected herself and said it is about race. She ended up getting suspended by ABC for several weeks because of the comments.

With so much buzz about the book, local libraries and bookstores are out of copies of the book.

“Maus” left an impression on Sheri Boggs 30 years ago when she read it for the first time.

“It was upsetting to read because it’s not just about the Holocaust, but how it affected the artist and his family, his mom and dad who survived it. It’s just harrowing, and I still think about it,” she said.

Boggs is a youth collection development librarian with the Spokane County Library District. In the last few days, she’s seen “Maus” fly off the shelves. She says the eight copies they have of “Maus,” either volume one, two, or a book of the combination, got checked out three or four times a year.

“Suddenly all our copies in the district are checked out and we have somewhere around 44 holds on what we have left, and we can’t get more,” Boggs said. “Our supplier is out, Amazon is out, it’s kind of going against what the people banning the book would want.”

The City of Spokane Public Libraries have two copies of Maus and 14 people have asked for them to be put on hold.

Auntie’s Bookstore is seeing the same demand. General Manager Kerry Halls said the bookstore normally sells “Maus” a few times a month. In the last few days, Halls said they sold out all the copies on the shelf as well as put 30 more copies on backorder.

“It’s like a silver lining for something that’s a little troublesome. If there’s any national attention on a banned book, people want to know what’s up,” she said.

This is the case any time a book receives national attention for being taken off school reading lists. It even includes classic books such as “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which the Mukilteo School Board, a Washington school district, took off its reading list more than a week ago.

“With books that get challenged or banned, they’re teaching about things in such a powerful way,” Boggs said. “They are kind of life changing. You remember these books years and years later.”

“I’m a strong believer that reading narratives or historical narratives or fiction narratives. It builds empathy when you kind of look into a life you don’t necessarily identify as your own, and representation is really important,” Halls added.

While that Tennessee school district removed “Maus” from its required reading list, it is on Spokane Public Schools’ list.

The district couldn’t comment on the situation specifically but said its school members are the ones who approve the curriculum. 4 News Now did not hear back from several other school districts regarding the book and more specifics of how curriculum and other books get approved.

