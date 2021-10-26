Spokane leaders vote to add new 20 mph speed zones outside 3 local schools

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’ll have to pump the brakes while driving through three new school speed zones.

On Tuesday, the Spokane City Council voted to add 20 mph zones outside of Gonzaga Preparatory, Pauline Flett Middle and Denny Yasuhara Middle Schools.

The resolution is proposed under the city’s “School Zone Speed Limit Schedule,” which was first adopted in 2019.

Council members also voted to update some of the speed zone boundaries. Those will be around existing school zones that have been altered through the installation of flashing beacons.

