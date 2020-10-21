Spokane leaders to announce initiative combatting drug abuse

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Leaders from Spokane and beyond will make what they’re calling an important announcement on Wednesday morning about the opioid and fentanyl crisis in our community and nationwide.

Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl will join leaders from the DEA and US Attorney’s Office to discuss the launch of an initiative.

According to a release from Spokane Police, the goal is to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

Leaders will also discuss information on the upcoming Drug Take back Day, set to take place this Saturday.

You can tune into 4 News Now at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest information.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.