Spokane leaders, students raise Pan-African flag above City Hall to celebrate Black History Month

SPOKANE, Wash.– A few of Spokane’s leaders and students from Lewis and Clark High School held a small Black History Month celebration.

On Monday, Mayor Nadine Woodward and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson welcomed students to raise the Pan-African flag.

Mayor Woodward said hearing one student talk about his principal was especially moving.

“With his arm around his principal, the student said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever had a Black principal.’ That moment brought into focus the tremendous value of involving youth and pausing to make sure we are modeling the behaviors we expect of our community today and our leaders of tomorrow,” Mayor Woodward said.

Councilwoman Wilkerson talked about how having the Pan-African flag fly above City Hall was significant.

“While this isn’t the first year having the Pan-African flag above City Hall, it was important that we involved the community and make it a celebration,” Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said. “Involving multicultural students from Lewis and Clark High School is the perfect example of connecting our youth to this celebration. Although small, raising of the flag is a symbolic display of recognizing the importance of Black culture in Spokane. Hopefully, next year we can make the celebration larger and include students from across the city.”

During City Council’s Legislative Session, Washington State Commissioner on African American Affairs Pastor Walter Kendricks will accept a proclamation honoring Black History Month.

