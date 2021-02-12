Gov. Inslee to start Phase 2 early to help restaurants on Valentine’s Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just hours after Governor Inslee announced most of the state will be moving to Phase 2 of his reopening plan on Monday, leaders across the state convinced him to instead move those counties to the next stage on Valentine’s Day.

Spokane leaders joined the call to open the state this weekend, with the aim of helping restaurants attract customers on the holiday, which takes place on Sunday, February 14.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward tweeted Thursday night, “Gov Inslee, can you show some love to our struggling restaurants by allowing them to open this weekend for Valentine’s Day? Business in this industry drops like a rock after the holiday and they could really use the extra help.”

In a typical year, restaurants see a huge boost in business on Valentine’s Day, especially when the holiday falls on a weekend.

Not long after, Spokane Rep. Marcus Riccelli echoed the call, saying: “Gov. Inslee, I appreciate you putting medicine, science and public health first. I also agree, since we are moving to Phase 2 Monday we should give our restaurants an economic shot in the arm and just allow them to move forward one day ahead for Valentine’s Day.”

The question also came to Governor Inslee during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The reporter pointed out that winter weather across the state will also make outdoor dining nearly impossible.

