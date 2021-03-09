Spokane lays out plans for limited summer aquatics season

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Planning for summer activities isn’t easy when the City of Spokane doesn’t know what phase of reopening we’ll be in – and, what the next phase will allow. Still, Spokane Parks and Recreation is working through a plan for reopening Spokane pools.

In a presentation shared with 4 News Now, Spokane Parks says it’s working on a plan that will allow 6-foot social distancing, spacing by families and other prevention barriers for when social distancing is not possible. This summer, swimmers will be required to make an appointment for all activities including lap swim and open swim. No more than 50 people will be allowed.

For swimming lessons, swimmers will have to maintain that distancing. Instructors will be required to wear a face shield with a cloth attachment if they’ll have close contact with swimmers. Close contact will be allowed for no longer than five minutes.

For lap swim and swim teams, swimmers will have to register and up to two people can occupy the same lane. No more than four people are allowed for competitive swim practice. Swim meets are allowed as long as facility managers take extra capacity.

For open swim, pools have to stay within capacity restrictions and will have to register.

Splash pads are not allowed in phase one or two of the state’s reopening plan. The staff recommends keeping the splash pads closed as long as the current restrictions are in place.

The foundational plan calls for basic pool operations. Witter Pool will be open for pre-season lap swim and swim team rentals starting May 10th. Adult swim, swim team and swimming lessons at other pools would go from June 21 to July 4th. Open swim would go from July 5th to August 13th with one hour of open swim per week at each facility.

The parks department could get more financing from outside the Parks Fund. If that happens, the ultimate aquatics goal would be three hours of open swim six days a week at all pools, along with two hours of evening open swim three days a week.

More discussion on this is scheduled with the city finance committee Tuesday afternoon and at the Park Board meeting Thursday afternoon.

