Spokane lawmaker pushes for bill that would create scholarships for violent crime survivors, families

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would create scholarships for families affected by violent crimes.

Rep. Jenny Graham is sponsoring House Bill 1584. The bill would create a state-funded scholarship program for violent crime scholarships and their immediate families.

Graham is pushing to amend it to be called “Lilly’s Law” after the 5-year-old whose mother, Kassie, was stabbed to death last spring during a domestic violence incident in Spokane. Lilly was left for dead and seriously hurt but survived the attack.

“Lilly’s mother was a single mom. She of course had friends and family in her life, but at the end of the day, she is no longer here to help Lilly pursue any dream she has of attending college, university, or apprenticeship program,” said Graham in a statement. “Our state currently has a multi-billion-dollar surplus. I think we have a duty to take care of the victims of violent crime and their immediate families.”

The bipartisan bill was formally introduced at the end of the 2021 legislative session. It’s in the House College and Workforce Development Committee.

