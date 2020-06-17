Spokane law firm sees drastic increase in divorce cases during COVID-19 pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed some marriages over the edge.

It’s something divorce attorneys have warned about since the shutdowns began. Now, one Spokane firm says it’s seeing a drastic rise in divorces.

“It has impacted people to have to isolate and not be able to do their normal routines,” said David Edwards, Marriage and Family Therapist with Courageous Living Counseling Services.

Isolation can be tough. Experts say isolating with your significant other is especially challenging.

“There are so many factors going on in the world that are creating extra stress for people,” said Edwards.

That extra stress can take a toll. For some, it’s even leading for divorce.

“I’m sure if there were relationships that were already very tense, that this was just a breaking point for them,” said Norann Beidas, Associate Attorney at Johnson Law Firm.

Attorneys at Johnson Law Firm have stayed busy during this pandemic.

“We’d have a handful of family cases here and there, but since the pandemic hit our call volume has significantly increased, almost tripled,” said Sean Johnson, Attorney and Founder of Johnson Law Firm.

Some marriages are simply not salvageable, but Edwards says there are steps you can take to fix your marriage before calling it quits.

“I think one of the things that’s really important is sticking to your routine as much as possible,” he said.

If you happen to be working from home, Edwards suggests creating space if possible.

“Take the other room and say, ‘That’s your office, this is my office.’,” said Edwards.

Most importantly, he says it’s about taking that first step when things get tough.

“I just encourage people to be courageous and reach out for help during this time,” Edwards said.

