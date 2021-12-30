Spokane launches full-city plow: See where crews currently are

SPOKANE, Wash.– Crews will work 24/7 to clear the streets of Spokane.

On Thursday, the city announced it was launching a full-city plow. Snow teams were plowing, sanding and deicing in arterials during the day. Then, the plan said crews will move into residential areas that need plowing, starting with residential hill areas Thursday evening.

City leaders said additional crews from water and wastewater will join the plowing efforts.

A full-city plow should take about three days to complete.

You can track the progress of the full-city plow here.

