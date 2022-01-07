Spokane launches full-city plow: See where crews are working

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Crews will work 24/7 to clear the streets of Spokane.

On Thursday, the city announced it was launching a full-city plow. Snow teams were plowing, sanding and deicing in arterials during the day.

A full-city plow should take about three days to complete.

The city wants to remind people to give the plows room on the roads and park on the odd side of the street.

You can track the progress of the full-city plow here.

