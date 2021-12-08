Spokane lands on Top 100 Places To Live In America list

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane is a great place to call home.

That’s probably why it landed on the Livability Top 100 Places To Live In America list— again. The Lilac City landed at number 75 on the list. It fell from the number 49 spot on the list last year.

Livability said the reason Spokane earned a spot on the list was for its access to the outdoors, its gorgeous landscapes and its affordable cost of living.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the city is a great place to live.

Over the summer, it was ranked the number 64 best place to live by Best Cities. It earned its honors on that list for many of the same reasons.

The area is having some problems keeping up with more and more people moving in. According to the Spokane Association of Realtors, the region underbuilt approximately 32,000 homes between 2010 to 2019. That jacked up prices by nearly 67 percent over the past five years.

