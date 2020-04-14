Spokane landlords, tenants may get almost a year to catch up on mortgages, rents

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local leaders are taking steps to secure financial protection for renters, landlords and homeowners in the city of Spokane.

During a press conference Tuesday, City Council President Breean Beggs said the council has drafted a housing protection law that would protect tenants having a hard time paying rent, but also protect landlords and homeowners who rely on that money or are struggling to make those payments.

If passed, the law would give tenants and mortgage owners 10 months to gradually pay off their financial obligations without the fear of being evicted or removed from their homes.

Beggs called the plan the most ambitious housing protection law in the area, if not the country.

“We’re trying to find out to help everyday people,” Beggs said.

He pointed to the recently passed CARES Act, which has allotted $91 million for Spokane County to use as it needs. The only requirement under the act is that the money be used for COVID-related recovery.

Beggs said he foresees the money being used, not only for housing protection, but also for small business grants. He encouraged those who are eligible to apply for assistance and said the city is doing what it can to help.

Recently, the city set up a financial helpline available to anyone living in Spokane County. The helpline is staffed by librarians who will work one-on-one with individuals and businesses trying to access financial recovery programs. Those looking for help can call 509-624-5540.

RELATED: New helpline connects Spokane Co. small businesses, individuals with financial resources

READ: City of Spokane, Spokane Co. to receive combined $4M in affordable housing funds from COVID-19 funding package

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.