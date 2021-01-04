Spokane, Kootenai County first responders to get their first round of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week marks a milestone for first responders. On Monday, first responders in Spokane and Kootenai counties will begin to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Spokane County got the Moderna vaccine a week ago, but getting it out, and the Pfizer vaccine, has been a slow process. The state Department of Health said last week there are more than 350,000 doses in Washington. However, only about 19% have been administered.

Currently, Washington is in phase 1A. Health care workers, first responders and long-term care facilities are in this first round of vaccinations.

“I think we’re all cautiously optimistic that this will be a step towards our ability to come back together, get our community stood back up,” said Chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3.

The pandemic has changed the way the district functions. Hands-on training has been the biggest challenge.

“We did allow individual training throughout the year for certain topics that just required the firefighters to be there, be in person and get the hands-on training,” Rohrbach said.

However, the training has been in smaller groups and most of it has been done virtually.

Another change — the way they approach a person who needs help.

“So for potential COVID patients, they’re wearing eye protection, gloves, gown and face masks, as well,” said Chief Debby Dodson with Spokane County Fire District 10. “When they’re going on medical calls, we have typically only sent one person in [inside home] to assess the scene.”

Staffing has also decreased. Normally, the Dodson’s district has 4-8 people on a shift. That’s down to 3-6 in order to limit exposure. The pandemic also affected wildfire season.

“It did impact maybe a little bit of our being able to go to our mutual aid or some of the mobilizations because we just didn’t have the same amount of people available to go out,” Dodson explained.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel. First responders will start getting the vaccine at the Spokane Fire Training Center. They’re not required for first responders, but Rohrbach said they’re educating the staff to make an informed decision. About one-third of firefighters at both districts have signed up to get their first dose.

“It’s going to offer them another tool in the toolbox,” said Rohrbach. “Just more mitigation to reduce the risk to our responders.”

Though the vaccine is a step in the right direction, hands-on training and the amount of PPE will not change.

“We’re going to stay the course. We know that it’s still out in the community,” said Dodson. “We want to be apart of that solution, we don’t want to be apart of that problem.”

In Kootenai County, Chief Christopher Way with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue told 4 News Now first responders will get their first dose starting on Monday at the Kootenai County EMS building.

As of January 3, Idaho has administered 19,119 vaccines. As of December 31, the state has received more than 58,000 doses.

