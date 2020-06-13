Spokane judge denies Lake Chelan water park’s motion to reopen, despite stay home order

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHELAN CO., Wash. — A federal judge has turned down a motion filed by a Chelan County water park to reopen, despite Governor Inslee’s order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slidewaters, a family-owned waterpark in Lake Chelan, filed a civil rights claim on Monday in federal court in Spokane, arguing Governor Inslee doesn’t have the power to decide which businesses are more expendable than others.

READ: Lake Chelan water park taking state to court over stay home order

A judge denied that claim, saying the waterpark’s request to open early would “not be in the public interest.”

Chelan County is still in phase one of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan. Swimming pools and waterparks are not permitted to reopen until at least phase three.

According to a release, Slidewaters employs 150 people each summer. It recently underwent a major expansion and operators were hoping to recover those costs during the 2020 season.

READ: Chelan judge declines to move suit against stay-home order

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.