Spokane judge blocks Department of Education’s coronavirus aid restrictions for Washington students

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane federal judge has blocked the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to restrict which students can receive aid under the CARES Act, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday.

The CARES Act Higher Education Relief Fund designated $12 million to higher education institutions nationwide to help fight economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the CARES Act, half of those funds were to be distributed to students to make up for lost expenses from suspended campus operations.

The Department of Education recently announced only students who qualify for financial aid are eligible for those emergency grants, despite the CARES Act listing no such requirements.

Ferguson filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, deeming the Trump administration’s requirements ‘unlawful.’

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice granted Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction on Friday.

“Today we beat Betsy DeVos in court,” Ferguson announced.

#BREAKING Today we beat Betsy DeVos in court. A Spokane federal judge blocked the Trump Administration's unlawful attempt to deprive thousands of Washington college students critical aid Congress intended for them. We're now 29-1 vs. the Administration. More to come. — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) June 12, 2020

LEARN MORE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.