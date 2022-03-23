Spokane Jr. Chiefs 14U headed to USA Hockey National Championships

by Will Wixey

Credit: Spokane Jr Chiefs 14U

SPOKANE, Wash. — A youth hockey team from Spokane is headed to the USA Hockey Nationals!

The Spokane Jr. Chiefs 14U team recently earned a bid to the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey Youth Tier II 14U National Championships. The team’s roster consists of eighteen 13-15-year-olds from across the Inland Northwest, all of which are about to compete on one of the biggest stages in youth hockey!

The event is on March 31-April 4 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The team earned their spot after defeating the Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds for the state title.

“Spokane Youth Hockey is proud to have this group represent our organization and themselves at the highest level,” said Dustin Donaghy, the Spokane Americans Youth Hockey Association Development Director. “Their hard work and perseverance have paid off and they earned their opportunity to compete at Tier II Nationals. We wish them every success and know that they will make us proud.”

The team also has the first female player to play on a Jr. Chiefs roster at Nationals, and players who are the second (or third) player to play at Nationals for the Jr. Chiefs.

The team is currently fundraising to support their trip to Nationals, and have already raised more than $15,000 so far! The team is still seeking additional support though, so if you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

