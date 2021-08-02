Spokane Is Reading celebrates 20 years with new writers-recommended list of books

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — For all the readers out there — a new list of writer-recommended books is out that you’ll want to add to your list.

For 2021, Spokane Is Reading has announced its book list in celebration of the event’s 20th anniversary.

These dozen books look like a mishmash selection at first glance.

But that’s only because the book choice was placed into the hands of past Spokane Is Reading authors.

These authors were asked to select a book (or two in some cases) that brought them hope, joy, or laughter during the last year.

To get copies, you can borrow or purchase from the three sponsoring organizations: Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District, and Auntie’s Bookstore.

The Spokane Is Reading board members are hopeful that they’ll be able to bring a book and author to Spokane County for Spokane Is Reading in 2022.

For more information and to see a blurb of why each author recommended the book they chose, see the Spokane Is Reading website.

