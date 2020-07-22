‘Spokane Is Reading’ announces Diverse Voices reading list for 2020

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — ‘Spokane Is Reading’ has been encouraging folks to read and engage with literature since 2001, and this year they are adding a litany of diverse voices to their 2020 reading list.

Typically, the community group brings in an author for a free, in-person event—which has been postponed this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, readers can dive into a list of curated books, including:

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s by Tiffany Midge

The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Hunger by Roxane Gay

The Leavers by Lisa Ko

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami

Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions by Valeria Luiselli

There There by Tommy Orange

To get your hands on these books, you can borrow or buy a copy from the Spokane Public Library, the Spokane County Library District or Auntie’s Bookstore.

For more information, visit the Spokane is Reading website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.