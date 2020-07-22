‘Spokane Is Reading’ announces Diverse Voices reading list for 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. — ‘Spokane Is Reading’ has been encouraging folks to read and engage with literature since 2001, and this year they are adding a litany of diverse voices to their 2020 reading list.
Typically, the community group brings in an author for a free, in-person event—which has been postponed this year due to the pandemic.
Instead, readers can dive into a list of curated books, including:
- An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
- Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke
- The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
- Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s by Tiffany Midge
- The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
- Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob
- Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
- Hunger by Roxane Gay
- The Leavers by Lisa Ko
- Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
- The Other Americans by Laila Lalami
- Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in Forty Questions by Valeria Luiselli
- There There by Tommy Orange
To get your hands on these books, you can borrow or buy a copy from the Spokane Public Library, the Spokane County Library District or Auntie’s Bookstore.
For more information, visit the Spokane is Reading website.
