Spokane International runway maintenance may make for a noisy week

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you hear more planes overhead this week, there is nothing to be worried about.

Starting Monday, the Spokane International Airport will be closing its primary runway for routine maintenance work.

The temporary closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to noon. During this time, departing and arriving flights will use the secondary runway for operations.

The use of the secondary runway requires aircraft traffic to fly in more of an east-west direction, leading to additional aircraft traffic over neighborhoods that are not routinely overflown.

So, if it interrupts your sleep, know that it will not last long. The work is expected to finish on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.