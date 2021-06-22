Spokane International Airport to receive nearly $17M in American Rescue Plan funding

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport will receive nearly $17 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will go toward reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. It can also be used to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concessions companies.

The State of Washington received more than $217 million in total grant funds, which will be spread across several area airports. Seattle-Tacoma International will receive more than $175 million, Tri-Cities will receive $5.5 million and several smaller airports will also receive funding.

A full list of the 57 airports receiving aid can be found here.

