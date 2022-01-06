Spokane International Airport prepares travelers ahead of winter storm

Credit: Spokane International Airport (GEG)

SPOKANE, Wash.– A big winter storm is heading toward the Inland Northwest and the Spokane International Airport wants to make sure travelers are prepared.

The airport Tweeted out what people flying in and out can expect. With so many travel cancelations and delays over the holidays, it’s a good idea to be ready.

Here’s what recommendations the airport has:

Check your flight status with your airline and not the airport before you head out

If you’re picking somebody up, check in with them and make sure their flight is still on time

Give yourself extra time to drive to the airport if the roads are bad. If you’re flying out, you should get to the airport at least 90 minutes ahead of your departure time

You can find flight information from Spokane International Airport here.

RELATED: How to get the latest info about school closures and delays delivered straight to your inbox

RELATED: The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.