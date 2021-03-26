Spokane International Airport prepares for spring break travel surge

SPOKANE, Wash. — Decreasing COVID case rates and increasing vaccinations are making more people feel safe enough to fly again. Now, airports are preparing for a spring break travel surge by making it easier and safer for you to get through TSA.

And that break for kids from school is giving families a reason to hop on a plane once more.

“Families are taking advantage of that to get out of town,” TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers said. “There’s a pent up travel demand with more vaccines going out.”

With more than a million people traveling each day in the U.S., TSA is screening about half the amount of people it screened at this point two years ago.

But, that’s also three to four times more than this time last year, when the pandemic was just getting started.

“I am a little anxious to see how this goes, but I’m excited,” traveler Carrie Siegel said.

Siegel traveled Thursday for the first time in more than a year. This felt like the right time for her to finally see her sister again.

“She lives far away from me, so we planned just a girls’ weekend to at least connect and say hi to each other and hangout for a weekend,” Siegel said.

Now, the Spokane International Airport is ramping up precautions during this anticipated spring break travel surge.

“We want to minimize that contact, which is why we have two new technologies in place here in Spokane,” Dankers said.

That new technology includes 3D bag-checking.

TSA agents can now rotate the image however they want to see what’s in each bag, so they don’t have to go inside those bags as often.

You also won’t even have to give the agents your ID soon as the airport is launching self-service machines in the next few weeks and months.

The State Department of Health is still warning against unnecessary travel, but if you do, health experts say you should mask up and get tested 1-3 days before your trip. It’s recommended that you get tested again three days after you come back home.

