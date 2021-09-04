Spokane Indians to salute fallen service members in armed forces appreciation night

by Matthew Kincanon

Copyright 4 News Now Spokane Indians hiring game day employees for the remainder of the season

SPOKANE, Wash. – To celebrate U.S. troops and honor those who died in Kabul, Spokane Indians Baseball will be hosting an Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night.

In conjunction with the Operation Fly Together campaign launched in May, the game Saturday will celebrate those from all branches of the armed forces as well as veterans. The baseball club said the first pitch for the game is at 6:30 p.m., with pre-game festivities starting at around 6 p.m.

Also, they said they will be honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul with a pre-game moment of silence and unique recognition inside the ballpark. Thirteen pieces of red, white and blue bunting, each representing a soldier, will be hung behind home plate in the front of Legends Lookout.

The pregame celebration will include the following:

A flyover of Avista Stadium by a KC-135 Stratotanker.

A special Oath of Enlistment Ceremony by recruits of the United States Air Force and Space Force.

A giant flag unveiling by Airmen and Airwomen of Fairchild Air Force Base during the National Anthem.

A ceremonial first pitch from Chief Master Sergeant Adam Bouffard from Fairchild Air Force Base.

An Honor Guard from Fairchild Air Force Base.

Singing of the National Anthem by Major Jeff Winter.

The baseball club said the campaign stems from a historic agreement between them and Team Fairchild. It’s meant to celebrate the KC-135 Stratotanker, build pride for the base’s critical functions and help better the lives of veterans from all services in the Spokane region.

A goal of the campaign is to raise money and say thank you to local veterans.

The team’s store will have exclusive Operation Fly Together merchandise. A portion of sales will go directly to the Operation Fly Together Veterans Fund.

The goal of the fund is to enhance the lives of veteran groups in the Spokane region. Donations can also be made here.

READ: Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

RELATED: WA, ID representatives react to attacks at Kabul airport

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.