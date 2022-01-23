Spokane Indians soon hiring game day job positions

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians announced they are accepting applications for game day positions starting Monday.

The team has a wide variety of jobs available, with over half being in concessions.

They are primarily looking for people to work nights and weekends.

Employee benefits include complimentary tickets, team store discounts, free Spokane Indians gear, and professional development opportunities.

The team begins accepting applications Monday. The priority deadline is Feb. 4, and the season begins on April 8.

Submit your online application on Monday or after here.

