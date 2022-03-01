Spokane Indians season will go on as planned, unaffected by MLB lockout

by Keith Osso

Spokane Indians announce the start of the 2020 season is postponed Spokane Indians holding open mascot tryouts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today Rob Manfred Commissioner of baseball announced the delay of their regular season as they were unable to reach a deal with the players union. On the local front, the Spokane Indians season is on as planned as Minor League Baseball has a different union.

The Spokane Indians announced today on social media their season opener is still 38 days away on April, 8th.

A statement from the Spokane Indians concerning today's announcement from Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/hWT2jQs1Qu — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) March 1, 2022

Spokane began their new affiliation with the Colorado Rockies last year in a longer season class-A baseball.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.