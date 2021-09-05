Spokane Indians postpones game due to COVID

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were planning on going to the Spokane Indians game tonight, you’ll want to take a rain check because the game has been postponed.

On Twitter, the team said Saturday night’s game was postponed to allow more COVID testing and contact tracing for the Tri-City Dust Devils team.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” the team said on Twitter.

Anyone with tickets for Saturday’s game can exchange them for any future game at Avista Stadium. The team said it include the potential High-A playoff games.

Sorry Spokane Indians fans! Tonight’s game against the Tri-City Dust Devils is postponed due to COVID-19. Avista Stadium employees are telling drivers about the last minute news right now #Spokane #Washington pic.twitter.com/NRE9gBomnQ — Nia Wong ∙ 黃春英 ∙ 박니아 (@NiaWong) September 5, 2021

It is not known when the game will be rescheduled.

People can contact the team’s ticket office at (509) 343-6886 to talk about exchanges or refunds.

RELATED: Spokane Indians to salute fallen service members in armed forces appreciation night

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.