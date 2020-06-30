Spokane Indians, Minor League Baseball cancel 2020 season

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Indians will not be playing ball this year, as Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has canceled their 2020 season.

MiLB announced the decision to cancel the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are saddened by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB that the 2020 season has been cancelled, but understand the decision,” said Indians Senior VP Otto Klein. “The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community remains the top priority. As an organization, we will begin to plan for the 2021 season and we look forward to once again making Avista Stadium the community’s gathering place.”

Previously, the Northwest League opted to indefinitely postpone their 2020 season, which was originally slated to open June 17.

According to the Spokane Indians team, the last time they canceled a season was 1957.

MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner released the following statement:

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

In lieu of a baseball season, the Indians say they will host other summertime events like Ballpark Dinners To Go and lunch events at the Infield Café.

For more information, including the status of ticket holders and STCU Gold Glove members, visit the Spokane Indians website.

