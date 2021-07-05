Spokane Indians hiring game day employees for the remainder of the season

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Baseball season is in full swing in Spokane.

The Spokane Indians are hiring game day employees to help them finish the season strong.

The positions available are for the late summer as the season is halfway done and the last game is Sept. 5.

Jobs available for the remainder of the season include concessions (18+ and 21+), cooks/food prep, cashiers, section leaders, and green team members.

Concessions workers are also needed! Whether you’re 18 and up or 21 and up. Those 21 and up will need to master the art of pouring beer 🍻 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/krQo5nwEzj — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) July 5, 2021

According to the Spokane Indians official website, each job is critical in the mission to provide guests with the best possible customer service and an entertainment value second to none.

A list of potential gameday openings for the remainder of the season can be found here.

Click on the job title for a full description of the position.

Please assume all positions make $13.69 per hour, unless communicated otherwise.

Every season, the Spokane Indians look for gameday team members that are energetic, friendly and have a desire to have fun at their summer job.

“It’s a great place to work in part because of the other people that are there too,” said Spokane Indians General Manager Kyle Day. “We have many team members who have been here for a decade plus who have formed relationships and friendships with other team members. It’s a really collegial place to work.”

Day says some of the perks of working at Avista Stadium include free tickets to games, discounts at the team store and employee workshops.

No specific experience is required either. Just bring the energy.

