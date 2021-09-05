Spokane Indians cancels Sunday game due to COVID

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like Saturday’s game, The Spokane Indians baseball game scheduled for today has been canceled.

On Twitter, the team said Sunday’s game was canceled to allow more COVID testing and contact tracing for the Tri-City Dust Devils team.

“The Spokane Indians are currently atop the High-A West standings and look to close in on a playoff berth. Ticketholders for Saturday and Sunday’s game can exchange those tickets to any potential playoff games,” the team said on Twitter.

The playoffs are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Those who want to exchange their tickets or get a refund can call the ticket office at (509) 343-6886. It will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday, and will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Indians postpones game due to COVID

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.