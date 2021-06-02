Spokane Indians Baseball looking to hire over 125 game day employees

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for some work this summer, Spokane Indians Baseball Club is looking for an additional 125 game day employees, with over half of them being in concessions.

Spokane Indians said these are seasonal positions with an expectation to work home games at Avista stadium. Jobs range from concession cashiers to food preps. Concession cashiers are especially in need, primarily those who are 21-years-old or older.

Most positions will start on Tuesday, June 29 and there will be 36 other home games between June 29 and September 5.

Spokane Indians said there are some perks and benefits to the jobs including complimentary tickets, team member discounts at the Spokane Indians Team Store and resume and professional development workshops.

Applicants must be at least 16-years-old, and concession cashiers must be at least 18-years-old. No experience is necessary, customer service and job training will be provided for those hired, and applicants must submit an online application available here.

