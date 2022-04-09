Spokane Indians back on the diamond Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thousands of fans showed up for the Spokane Indian’s home opener Friday.

Avista stadium had 4,180 people there to watch the game.

The Indians fell to the Vancouver Canadians 8-6 in 10 innings.

The Indians and Canadians continue their three-game set on Saturday. The first pitch is at 5:09 p.m. with gates opening an hour before.

