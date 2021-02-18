Spokane Indians announce 2021 schedule

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians are back!

The minor league team announced their 2021 schedule for the High-A West regular season, which kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, May 4.

✏️ Mark your calendars 🗓️ The next chapter of Spokane Indians baseball starts on May 4, 2021. 🔗 https://t.co/yVg2FSOoOl pic.twitter.com/QXCvUIHk7y — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) February 18, 2021

This new schedule was built around reducing travel and increasing off days for COVID safety. Every week, the Indians will take on a new team, with Mondays designated as a travel day.

There will be no playoffs this year, and the Indian’s final game will see them on the road against the Everett AquaSox on September 19.

Ticket options will be available soon.

