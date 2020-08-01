Spokane Humane Society’s ‘Flicks for Fido’ Drive-In movie fundraiser returns next weekend

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s movie theaters may be closed, but the Spokane Humane Society is teaming up with local businesses to make sure you can still safely enjoy a flick with the family.

The Flicks for Fido Drive-In Movie fundraiser returns next weekend. The event is put on each year to raise help raise money for animals at the humane society.

You can catch the Secret Life of Pets on Saturday, August 8, and then return for the Secret Life of Pets 2 Sunday, August 9.

The flicks will be featured on a 40-foot screen and prepackaged popcorn, as well as other candy and refreshments, will be available for purchase.

You can catch the films at the Spokane Humane Society, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starting at dusk.

You can reserve a spot by donating up to $40. Just CLICK HERE.

