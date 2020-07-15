Spokane Humane Society reopens to the public on Wednesday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re in the market for a furry companion, you’re in luck!

The Spokane Humane Society will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

When they do, there will be added safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Following Gov. Inslee’s order, the Humane Society says all visitors will be required to wear a mask.

Five people will be allowed inside the shelter at once, and those who enter will be directed through the orange door on the side of the building.

The Human Society is also asking anyone experiencing symptoms or who could have come into contact with a COVID-positive person to stay home.

“We are always looking for ways to enrich the lives of the animals that we help, especially during these unprecedented times”, says Ed Boks, executive director. “Re-opening will not only give our animals more opportunity to find their person, but it will allow us to accommodate the members of our community that have been patiently awaiting an adoption appointment.”

The shelter will operate from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., seven days a week.

