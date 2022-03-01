Spokane Humane Society receives large donation from Coeur d’Alene Casino

by Will Wixey

Credit: Coeur d'Alene Casino Kim Reasor, executive director of the Spokane Humane Society poses with Tucker Louie-McGee of Coeur d'Alene Casino.

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino presented a $10,262 check to the Spokane Humane Society.

Coeur d’Alene Casino added donation boxes to their ticket redemption machines in May 2021, which accrued more than $23,000 in just eight months thanks to generous guests.

The casino decided to gift some of the donations to Spokane Humane Society to support their adoption center, pet food bank, veterinary services and education initiatives.

In addition, Coeur d’Alene Casino is donating $3,000 to Benewah Humane Society, also known as Hope’s Haven Animal Shelter in St. Maries.

CDA Casino has previously donated to many non-profits and fundraising initiatives, and they plan to continue doing so for many more years.

