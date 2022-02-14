Spokane Humane Society receives grant to help with animal behavioral training
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Humane Society has a goal of adopting out more than 2,000 animals all thanks to a new grant.
The local animal shelter received a Raechel Ray Save Them All grant from the Best Friends Animal Society. It will be put toward behavioral training initiatives to help save more lives of homeless pets living in Spokane.
“This grant allows us to include behavioral training for staff in our work finding forever homes for the homeless pets in our care,” said Kim Reasoner Morin. “Our goal will be to adopt out over 2,000 dogs and cats to loving families. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in making behavioral training for our staff possible.”
Are you interested in adopting a furry friend? Click here to learn more about the available animals a Spokane Humane.
