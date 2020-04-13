Spokane Humane Society hosts Easter photo competition
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Easter Sunday, the Spokane Humane Society hosted the #EGGcellentEasterPhotoContest photo competition on their Facebook page.
Although the field was dominated by dogs, a chicken and a cat were in the running.
Ultimately, the champion was a dog named Biscuit.
Also, the Humane Society announced 32 adoptions last week.
The Humane Society remains open during the stay home, stay healthy ordinance.
