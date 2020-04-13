Spokane Humane Society hosts Easter photo competition

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Easter Sunday, the Spokane Humane Society hosted the #EGGcellentEasterPhotoContest photo competition on their Facebook page.

Although the field was dominated by dogs, a chicken and a cat were in the running.

Ultimately, the champion was a dog named Biscuit.

🥁 drumroll please… and the winner of this year's 2020 EGGcellent Easter Photo Contest is…—Floofer #1 aka… Posted by Spokane Humane Society on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Also, the Humane Society announced 32 adoptions last week.

Happy #NationalPetDay ❤️🐾❤️We are overjoyed to report that we had 32 adoptions this week! If there’s a positive light… Posted by Spokane Humane Society on Saturday, April 11, 2020

The Humane Society remains open during the stay home, stay healthy ordinance.

